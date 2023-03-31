Send us your questions for Evan Dando!

2023 marks the 30th anniversary of Evan Dando’s offhand pop masterpiece Come On Feel The Lemonheads. Naturally there’s a celebratory two-disc, rarities-packed deluxe reissue coming out (via Fire Records on May 19) and Dando is also off on solo tour around the US from April 22 (see the full list of dates here).

But first, he’s kindly submitted to a gentle grilling from you lot, the Uncut readers, for our latest Audience With powwow. So what do you want to ask an all-round indie-rock legend? Send us your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Tuesday (April 4) and Evan will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.