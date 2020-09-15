PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles and more star in the new Uncut

Subscribe
In this issue, John Fogerty talks about the influence that one of his favourite bands had on Creedence Clearwater Revival: “Booker T & The MG’s were our idols and our template for how you ought to be as a band. They were unselfish in their music.”

While I suspect Fogerty’s observation was more about the MG’s’ creative generosity of spirit, I’d like to think that the phrase “unselfish in their music” also applies to the joy they brought listeners. It’s a positive trait I’m sure is true of many of the musicians we write about in Uncut – whether it’s Polly Jean Harvey’s phantasmagorical career reinventions, Creedence’s ramble tamble adventures, Idles’ cathartic volume, Isaac Hayes’ extravagantly rich manifesto, Tom Petty’s understated musical ingenuity, Matt Berninger’s midlife melancholy or other artists you’ll find elsewhere in this month’s issue.

Beyond that estimable lineup, I’m thrilled we’ve got a Hüsker Dü piece in this issue – the last time we wrote about them in any depth was way back in Take 69!  I’d also like to thank reader Dave Nwokedi, who mentioned Steel Pulse in passing during a recent email conversation. We’ve not often written about the UK’s late-’70s/early-’80s reggae scene, so I’m delighted that our Making Of Steel Pulse’s “Ku Klux Klan” is one of this month’s highlights.

By the time I write next month’s Editor’s Letter, I’ll have started work on our Albums Of The Year lists. At the moment, I’m listening to the North Americans’ new album Roped In, due in October on Third Man; serene and immersive psychedelic folk. It’s heartening that there’s still so much good new music being made, despite everything, so far into the year. And there’s at least one more exceptionally good album (as yet unannounced) that’s been on heavy rotation here for a week or so…

Anyway, thanks again for your continued support and loyalty to Uncut in 2020. It means a lot – and I’m pleased to report that we’ve got some excellent issues lined up to take us into 2021. But, as ever, please write to us – letters@uncut.co.uk. It’s always good to hear from you.

Follow me on Twitter @MichaelBonner

