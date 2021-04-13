Subscribe
Introducing the new Uncut… Bob Dylan at 80 and our free 15-track Dylan CD!

Also stars Paul Weller, Marianne Faithfull, Strokes, CSNY and more

By Michael Bonner

Welcome to a very special issue of Uncut, as we celebrate Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday. As you might imagine, it’s an event that we’ve been working towards for some time. In fact, rummaging through my inbox, I’ve found an email exchange with Tom Pinnock from June last year, where we first discussed how we might mark this auspicious event. “Perhaps we should get to work now on a special Dylan CD,” we concluded. So approximately 10 months later, I’m thrilled to unveil Dylan Revisited – 14 covers of Dylan tracks recorded exclusively for Uncut alongside one previously unreleased gem from the man himself.

If I’m honest, the period from January 7, when Thurston Moore sent us the first completed track, to February 26, when Frazey Ford emailed across the final track, has been one of the most exciting during my years at Uncut. Every couple of days, yet another amazing song arrived in our inboxes. I humbly think it is one of our best ever CDs – and hymns and hosannas to Tom for pulling it all together so brilliantly. Judging from the early response on our social channels from subscribers, you all seem to be enjoying it, too. Call it our birthday gift from Bob to you…

Our Bobfest continues, as you’ll have noticed, with the cover story. We asked Dylan’s old friends, colleagues and admirers to share with us a favourite Bob encounter. Some of these stories shed new light on lesser-told parts of Dylan’s career, some are plain funny and some reveal tantalising glimpses of the man behind the myths and fables. Cumulatively, though, these yarns remind us of Dylan’s enduring capacity for reinvention – as Elton John tells us, “He’s 80 years old and still as good as he was in the ’60s, but in a completely different way. I admire that. How could you not?”

There’s more, of course. Paul Weller, Marianne Faithfull, Can, Spiritualized, Field Music, UB40, Stephen Stills, The Strokes, Will Oldham, James, The National and My Bloody Valentine for starters. It’s a busy month – let us know what you think, either at letters@uncut.co.uk or visit us at https://forum.uncut.co.uk/.

Take care, as ever.

The Velvet Underground, The Black Crowes, Bunny Wailer, Richard Thompson, Nick Cave, Rhiannon Giddens, Laurie Anderson, Blake Mills, Postcard Records, Mogwai and The Selecter
Uncut - 0
Waging heavy peace! Introducing the definitive, fully updated 148-page guide to Neil Young. From Buffalo Springfield to Colorado: every album, by every band, reviewed....
Publications

Neil Young – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Velvet Underground, The Black Crowes, Bunny Wailer, Richard Thompson, Nick Cave, Rhiannon Giddens, Laurie Anderson, Blake Mills, Postcard Records, Mogwai and The Selecter
Magazines

Uncut – May 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Check the record! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the visionary genius of The Fall. Every album reviewed! Guest appearances rated! Featuring encounters with...
Publications

The Fall – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Magazines

Uncut – April 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Continuing his 75th birthday celebrations, we present the deluxe expanded Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley. Following the artist from his early collaborations with...
Publications

Bob Marley – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
The last part of our Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie trilogy is here now. Beginning with Bowie’s rediscovery of his past in 1990, and...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 3 (1990-2016)

Buy Now

