Bonnie “Prince” Billy, James Blackshaw, Rhiannon Giddens, Blur and more: welcome to this month’s 15-track Uncut CD

All copies of the September issue of Uncut magazine come with a free, 15-track CD – Now Playing – that showcases the wealth of great new music on offer this month. All of these artists appear in the pages of Uncut’s September 2023 issue – either in features or our essential reviews section. Here, then, is your guide to Now Playing…

1 Blur

St Charles Square

Messrs Albarn, Coxon, James and Rowntree return with the second track from their new album, The Ballad Of Darren, and it’s a spiky, Scary Monsters behemoth that’s been opening all their recent gigs – and now appears here in its first ever physical release. The full record is our Album Of The Month, reviewed alongside a Q&A from Graham.

2 Cut Worms

Don’t Fade Out

Brooklyn-based Max Clarke has been making music as Cut Worms for a while, but his new self-titled LP is his best yet: 10 tracks of vintage garage-folk filtered through modern sensibilities. Here’s the lovely, melancholic opening cut.

3 Beverly Glenn-Copeland

Stand Anthem

The Ones Ahead is Glenn-Copeland’s first album since the Canada-based artist was rediscovered and showered with long-deserved acclaim. A soulful, wistful set recorded with his live group Indigo Rising, it’s quite unique – new-age gospel-folk, dripping with emotion.

4 James Blackshaw

Why Keep Still?

An increasingly legendary player of modern British guitar, James Blackshaw is currently working on a new album, due out later this year. You can hear more about his difficult journey in the Instant Karma section.

5 Hiss Golden Messenger

Shinbone

MC Taylor is back with Jump For Joy, a loose, rhythmic expression of delight after a couple of darker detours. “We are going to be playing these songs to rooms full of people, so let’s give them something to move to, not just think about,” explains Taylor.

6 Public Image Limited

Car Chase

The highlight of PiL’s new LP, End Of World, “Car Chase” is a breakneck voyage into madness, with death disco beats and an Arabic flavour. Read our review and chat with Lydon in the mag.

7 Dot Allison

Moon Flowers

The Scottish singer teams up with Andy Bell and Hannah Peel on Consciousology, her sixth album and a peak in her work. In the review section, she tells us about her lofty ambitions for the record, and her duet with a plant.

8 Rhiannon Giddens

Wrong Kind Of Right

The musical polymath tries her hand at country-soul on her latest album, You’re The One, her first bona fide solo album since 2017’s Freedom Highway. The result is impressive songs like this, which mix her rootsy folk with a new soulful swagger.

9 Bush Tetras

Walking Out The Door

On their first new record in over a decade, these NYC No Wavers are joined by Sonic Youth’s Steve Shelley on drums for an abrasive, powerful set of songs. Singer Cynthia Sley is an especially vital presence on this careening highlight.

10 Ricardo Dias Gomes

Muito Sol

Gomes has spent years playing with some of the biggest, bravest Brazilian artists, most notably Caetano Veloso, but his third solo album, experimental and welcoming in equal measure, strongly deserves wider attention.

11 Damon Locks & Rob Mazurek

Flitting Splits Reverb Adage

On their first album together, New Future City Radio, this dynamic Chicago duo create their own futuristic sci-fi radio station, mixing glitching electronica collage with leftfield hip-hop to startling effect.

12 Be Your Own Pet

Goodtime!

16 years after splitting, Jemina Pearl and co return with a new album and new thirtysomething concerns but the same joyfully snotty, noisy sound. With Mommy, they’re now on Third Man, but otherwise it’s business as usual, in the best way.

13 Bonnie “Prince” Billy

Bananas

Will Oldham unveils Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You, his first solo album this decade, and it’s a bold, sparse record recorded with friends in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. His return’s reviewed at length in the magazine.

14 Jim Wallis

Parachute

When he’s not drumming in Modern Nature, Still Corners and others, Wallis makes exploratory music of his own. In Huge Gesturing Loops is a sparkling celebration of ambient Americana drift, made in collaboration with pedal steel player Henry Senior.

15 Sally Potter

Dance Girl Dance

Better known as a pioneering film director and writer, Potter has finally ventured into the world of the singer-songwriter on Pink Bikini. Experimental master Fred Frith assists on guitar, but Potter’s evocative exploration of youth leads the way here.

