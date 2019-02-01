The 5th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

Whit Denim! King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard! Cass McCombs!

Off on holiday for a week, so running around a bit at the moment. Still time for a quick playlist blog…

1.

MASAKI BATOH

“Tower Of Silence”

(Drag City)

2.

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA

“Echoes”

(Rubyworks/BMG)

3.

WHITE DENIM

“Shanalala”

(City Slang)

4.

KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD

“Cyboogie”

(Flightless)

5.

KURT VILE

“Timing Is Everything (And I’m Falling Behind)”

(Amazon Originals)

6.

LUCY DACUS

“La Vie En Rose”

(Matador)

7.

GOOD SAINT NATHANAEL

“Lighting”

(High Endurance)

8.

JJ CALE

“Chasing You”

(Because Music)

9.

EDWYN COLLINS

“Outside”

(AED Records)

10.

PATTY GRIFFIN

“Where I Come From”

(Thirty Tigers)

11.

BOB MOULD

“Lost Faith”

(Merge)

12.

CASS McCOMBS

“Absentee”

(-Anti)

