The 35th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

Hear Steve Gunn, Bitchin Bajas, Gregg Kowalsky, Barnett/Vile, Goran Kafjes, James Holden, Alvarius B, Nathan Bowles, Margo Price, Four Tet and Neil Young!

Hey, big week for modern kosmische I guess, as we’ve taken delivery of the tremendous, free jazz-inclined new Bitchin Bajas album, plus a set from Gregg Kowalsky from Date Palms. And I guess James Holden’s fine record fits that description too: there’s also a new track from “The Animal Spirits” if you scroll down.

What else? I’ve found a link to Goran Kajfes’ latest adventurous collection of jazz covers; the lesser-spotted Neil Young (in 2017, at least), letting rip again with The Promise Of The Real; an epic new Alvarius B project from Alan Bishop; and an absolute killer single (Think Ryley’s “West Wind”) from Brigid Mae Power. I’ll stick that one on Twitter as soon as I get it.

1 Gunn-Truscinski Duo – Bay Head (Three Lobed Recordings)

Bay Head by Gunn-Truscinski Duo

2 Goran Kajfes Subtropic Arkestra – The Reason Why Volume 3 (Headspin)

3 Nathan Bowles Trio – Live At Three Lobed/WXDU Hopscotch Afternoon Jamboree 2017 (Bandcamp)

Live at Three Lobed/WXDU Hopscotch Afternoon Jamboree 2017 by Nathan Bowles Trio

4 Chris Gantry – At The House Of Cash (Drag City)

5 Neil Young & The Promise Of The Real – Like A Hurricane (Live At Farm Aid 2017)

6 Rostam – Half-Light (Nonesuch)

7 Margo Price – All American Made (Third Man)

8 Tim Buckley – The Dream Belongs To Me: Rare And Unreleased Recordings 1968-1973 (Edsel)

9 St Vincent – Masseduction (Loma Vista)

10 Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice (Marathon Artists/Matador)

11 Belly – Untogether (4AD)

12 Brooklyn Raga Massive – Terry Riley In C (Northern Spy)

13 Tim Buckley – Greetings From West Hollywood (Manifesto)

14 Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band – Adios Senor Pussycat (Violette)

15 James Holden & The Animal Spirits – The Animal Spirits (Border Community)

16 Claire M Singer – Fairge (Touch)

17 Kamasi Washington – Harmony Of Difference (XL)

18 Steely Dan – Live In Memphis 1974 (Bootleg)

19 Tim Buckley – Venice Mating Call (Manifesto)

20 Alvarius B – With A Beaker On The Burner And An Otter In The Oven (Abduction)

21 Bitchin Bajas – Bajas Fresh (Drag City)

Bajas Fresh by Bitchin Bajas

22 Brigid Mae Power – Don’t Shut Me Up (Politely) (Tompkins Square)

23 Laura Baird – I Wish I Were A Sparrow (Ba Da Bing)

24 Four Tet – Scientists (Text)

25 Joshua Abrams – Music For Life Itself & The Interrupters (Eremite)

Music For Life Itself & The Interrupters by Joshua Abrams

26 Pearls Before Swine – One Nation Underground (Drag City)

27 Gregg Kowalsky – L’Orange L’Orange (Mexican Summer)