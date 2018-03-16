The 11th Uncut new music playlist of 2018

The best of the week's new music

Busy week – stupendous new issue in the shops, read all about it here – but before we head off for the weekend, just time to post this week’s office Playlist.

Strap yourselves in for 15 minutes of pulverising drones from Gnod, along with the welcome return of The Black Dog (Spanners, anyone?), Eastern Mediterranean bacchanalia from The Turbans, elegant harpistry from Mary Lattimore and more.

Here we go!

1.

GNOD

“Donovan’s Daughters”

(Rocket Recordings)

2.

THE TURBANS

“Riders”

(Six Degrees Records)

3.

THE BLACK DOG

“Post-Truth”

(Dust Science)

4.

MARY LATTIMORE

“Hello From The Edge Of The Earth”

(Ghostly International)

5.

THE SEA AND THE CAKE

“These Falling Arms”

(Thrill Jockey)

6.

AMEN DUNES

“Believe”

(Sacred Bones)

7.

CAVERN ON ANTI-MATTER

“Phase Modulation Shuffle”

(Duophonic Records)

8.

VIRGINIA WING

“The Second Shift”

(Fire Records)

9.

JONATHAN WILSON

“There’s A Light”

(Bella Union)

10.

DANIEL BLUMBERG

“Minus”

(Mute)

11.

SKINNY PELEMBE

“Toy Shooter”

(Brownswood)

12.

LEON BRIDGES

“Bad Bad News”

(Columbia Records)

13.

77:78

“Love Said (Let’s Go)

(Heavenly Recordings)

14.

BIRDS OF CHICAGO

“American Flowers”

(Signature Sounds)

