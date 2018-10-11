Blaze Foley! Joan Jett! Frank Sidebottom!

Previewing the music films at this year's London Film Festival



The BFI London Film Festival has kicked off this week. Pleased to say, as usual there’s a strong selection of music films and docs screening over the next few weeks.

The one I’m probably most interested in seeing is the Blaze Foley biopic – which I touched on earlier this week – but you can fill your boots with docs on Trojan Records, Frank Sidebottom, Joan Jett and more.

The Festival runs until October 21 and you can find out more information about the full programme by clicking here.

Bad Reputation

Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story

Blaze

Mr Soul!

Rudeboy: The Story Of Trojan Records

Shut Up And Play The Piano

Summer

