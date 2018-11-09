The 33rd Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2018

Lemonheads! Cass McCombs! Panda Bear! William Tyler!

Another measly apology for not having posted a Playlist for a few weeks. In my defence, I’ve been bogged down with spreadsheets working out our end of year polls. We’ll unveil the results soon enough – but in the meantime I hope you enjoy this latest round-up of new music we’ve been playing lately in the Uncut office. And this weekend is pretty much your last chance to lay your hands on a copy of our current Bob Dylan issue – if you can find a copy left, that is. More here about that, should you need it.

1.

LEMONHEADS

“Can’t Forget”

(Fire)

2.

BOB MOULD

“Sunshine Rock”

(Merge)

3.

WILLIAM TYLER

“Fail Safe”

(Merge)

4.

CASS McCOMBS

“Sleeping Volcanoes”

(Anti-)

5.

PANDA BEAR

“Dolphin”

(Domino)

6.

SARAH LOUISE

“Chitin Flight”

(Thrill Jockey)

7.

ROYAL TRUX

“Every Day Swan”

(Fat Possum)

8.

JESSICA PRATT

“This Time Around”

(City Slang)

9.

THE CIA

“Pleasure Seeker”

(In The Red)

10.

SZUN WAVES

“Constellation (Live From Space)”

(Bandcamp)

<a href="http://szunwaves.bandcamp.com/album/szun-waves-live-from-space">Szun Waves Live from Space by Szun Waves</a>

11.

DEAN WAREHAM vs CHEVAL SOMBRE

“Grand Canyon”

(Double Feature Records)

12.

PARQUET COURTS

“We R In Control”

(Amazon Music)

