The 32nd Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2018

All the latest 45s, LPs, streams and more from the Uncut office

Apologies – it’s been a couple of weeks since I last posted a Playlist blog. As you’ll hopefully have seen by now, I’ve had my hands pretty full putting the final touches to our Bob Dylan CD. Anyway, I hope to make up for lost time with this collection of gems. New/old Neil, too. Exciting times.

Follow me on Twitter @MichaelBonner

1.

NEIL YOUNG

“Campaigner”

(Reprise Records)

2.

THE WEATHER STATION

“I Tried To Wear The World [feat. Jennifer Castle]”

(Paradise Of Bachelors)

3.

JENNIFER CASTLE

“Midas Touch [feat. The Weather Station]”

(Paradise Of Bachelors)

4.

BEIRUT

“Gallipoli”

(4AD)

5.

MATTHEW E WHITE

“No Future In Our Frontman”

(Domino)

6.

YOU TELL ME

“Invisible Ink”

(Memphis Industries)

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

7.

GAZELLE TWIN

“Glory”

(Anti-Ghost Moon Ray)

8.

KAMASI WASHINGTON

“Hub Tones”

(Young Turks)

9.

MAJETIC

“Tender Ums”

(Winspear)

10.

THOM YORKE

“Open Again”

(XL Recordings)

11.

LET’S EAT GRANDMA

“Falling Into Me [Pattern Remix]”

(Transgressive Records)

12.

SNAIL MAIL

“The Second Most Beautiful Girl In The World”

(Amazon Music)

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The December 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Bob Dylan on the cover. The issue also comes with a unique 12-track Bob Dylan CD, The Best Of The Bootleg Series, featuring an exclusive track from Dylan’s new boxset. Elsewhere in the issue you’ll find exclusive features on the Small Faces, Jeff Tweedy, the Psychedelic Furs, Moses Sumney, Sister Sledge, Jeff Goldblum, Marianne Fathfull, Ty Segall, Roger Daltrey, Klaus Voormann and many more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.