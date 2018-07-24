The 23rd Uncut new music playlist of 2018

The best new sounds direct from the Uncut office stereo

Follow me on Twitter @MichaelBonner

Get Uncut delivered to your door – click here to find out more!

1.

LONNIE HOLLEY

“I Woke Up In A Fucked Up America”

(Jagjaguwar)

2.

FUCKED UP

“Raise Your Voice Joyce”

(Merge)

3.

BIG RED MACHINE

“Gratitude”

(Jagjaguwar)

4.

CHRIS LIGHTCAP

“Djali”

(Royal Potato Family)

5.

THE PURRS

“Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind”

(Swoon)

6.

BONNIE ‘PRINCE’ BILLY

“Blueberry Jam”

(Domino)

7.

WAXAHATCHEE

“Chapel of Pines”

(Merge)

8.

NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS

“Distant Sky [Live In Copenhagen]”

(Kobalt)

9.

SARAH DAVACHI

“Evensong”

(Ba Da Bing Records/Grapefruit Records)

10.

MARK LANEGAN & DUKE GARWOOD

“Scarlett”

(Heavenly Recordings)

11.

POND

“Burnt Out Star”

(Marathon Artists)

12.

BULLY

“Guess There”

(Sub Pop)

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Rod Stewart on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on Pixies, The Byrds, Jess Williamson, Liverpool’s post-punk scene, Sly Stone, Gruff Rhys, White Denim, Beth Orton, Mary Lattimore and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Oh Sees, Cowboy Junkies, Elephant Micah, Papa M and Odetta Hartman.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.