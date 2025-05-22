Bruce Springsteen has released a new, six-track digital EP, the Land Of Hope & Dreams EP. Listen to it below.

Drawn from recordings made in Manchester on May 14, the EP opens with Springsteen’s address from the start of the show.

“In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, and has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.

“Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against the authoritarianism, and let freedom ring.”

Springsteen’s comments due ire from President Trump, who described him as “highly overrated” and “dumb as a rock”, later accusing him of participating in an “illegal election scam” for Kamala Harris.

The tracklisting for the EP is:

Land Of Hope And Dreams (introduction)

LAnd Of Hope And Dreams

Long Walk Home

My City Of Ruins (introduction)

My City Of Ruins

Chimes Of Freedom

You can find the EP here.

Springsteen returns to the UK to play Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on June 4 and 6. You can find his full run of European tour dates here.