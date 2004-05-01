Eye-popping action from venerable screen kung fu master Yuen Woo-Ping. Iron Monkey stars Yu Rong-kwong as Dr Yang, who masquerades as the eponymous high-kicking Robin Hood-style hero. Clocking in at an extremely zippy 86 minutes, this superbly choreographed chopsocky flick is the inspiration for both The Matrix and Crouching Tiger...
Iron Monkey
Eye-popping action from venerable screen kung fu master Yuen Woo-Ping. Iron Monkey stars Yu Rong-kwong as Dr Yang, who masquerades as the eponymous high-kicking Robin Hood-style hero. Clocking in at an extremely zippy 86 minutes, this superbly choreographed chopsocky flick is the inspiration for both The Matrix and Crouching Tiger…