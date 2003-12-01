Wilshire – New Universe

Anyone who bought into The Thrills’ debut will surely love Wilshire. Both are in thrall to the summery vibe of classic West Coast pop and both travelled to California to live out their musical dreams. Micah and Lori Wilshire and the five-piece that takes their name had less far to go than the Dubliners, making the trek from Tennessee. But both records share a love of jangling guitars, live drums and feel-the-melodic-sunshine melodies. There are differences, namely the female vocals and the smooth pop arrangements (particularly lovely are the achingly beautiful strings by Paul Buckmaster on “In Your Arms” and “Tonight”). Think of The Thrills trying to sound like Fleetwood Mac and you’ve got the idea.