Sally Timms – In The World Of Him

Sally Timms is not the first to present an album of songs written by men reinterpreted from a female perspective?Tori Amos did similar with 2001’s “Strange Little Girls”. Produced by Johnny Dowd, there’s a sparse and spooky sound to Timms’ versions of Mark Eitzel’s “Corporal Chalkie”, Ryan Adams’ “Fools We Are As Men” and half a dozen other songs about war, marriage and abandonment. But you’re left wondering quite what point she’s trying to make other than the simplistic old clich