Gilbert – Lewis

Wire attracted an immediate punk audience with their 1977 debut album, whom they then began to confound, tease and alienate as their unabashed arthouse tendencies came to the fore.

“Mzui” was a series of sculptures (subsequently trashed by oikish Wire fans) made from objects that were discovered around London’s Waterloo, coupled with microphones set up to record ‘found sounds’ that emanated from the gallery. This is a simulation of that experiment, featuring two pieces, the first a farrago of ‘urban, interior’ scrapes and groans, the second, more successful piece an extended, serrated but gracefully turned ambient drone.