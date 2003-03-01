Second album from Scottish, London-based duo
Electric Music AKA – The Slapback Sound
Electric Music AKA doesn’t quite mirror their moniker. Anth Brown and Tom Doyle’s songcraft resounds with smooth ’70s MOR?Steely Dan and The Beach Boys navigated via chiming nu-folk glockenspiels, harps and trebly guitar twangs. Yet they do possess an adventurous streak. Organic glitch textures and stop-start judders house the traditional and the modern. As such, their yearning adult pop is magnified, refracted and brought whizzing to life. An album that gets lovelier with every listen.