Ian McLagan is one of the Blokes?quite literally, having spent the last couple of years in Billy Bragg’s band. He excels as a sideman, as a list of employers from Dylan to the Stones testifies. As the frontman with his own band, the Bumps, he’s less convincing, due to an anonymous voice and derivative songs. That said, Rise & Shine! is an enjoyable effort that revives the spirit of ’70s pub rock?Brinsley Schwarz with an added touch of Dave Edmunds rock pastiche, maybe. You’d be damn lucky to have Mac next to you in the lifeboat if the ship was sinking. But that doesn’t mean you’d want him on the bridge giving the orders.