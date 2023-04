Our latest Curated By…Edition celebrates King Crimson. Their albums, as they see it. Their influences. The greatest gigs they ever saw, and their 50 favourite albums. It’s King Crimson’s life in music – as told in a series of exclusive new interviews.

The band also lean into the “curation” part of this assignment. Robert himself introduces an archive feature in which Uncut’s John Lewis enjoys a wide-ranging conversation with John McLaughlin.

