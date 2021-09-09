Uncut – November 2021

CLICK TO GET THE NEW UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR

The Everly Brothers, The Replacements, Shannon Lay, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Courtney Barnett, Nancy Sinatra, Buffalo Nichols, Ethan Miller, and The dB’s all feature in the new Uncut, dated November 2021 and in UK shops from September 14 or available to buy online now. As always, the issue comes with a free CD, this time comprising 15 tracks of the month’s best new music.

THE ROLLING STONES: Uncut marks the departure of Charlie Watts, a true gentleman of rock’n’roll. We look back at the life and work of a dapper master of his craft, while collaborators, friends and fans share their intimate memories: “He’d hired a Silver Wraith Rolls-Royce for the afternoon…”

OUR FREE CD! ROLLIN’ & TUMBLIN’: 15 fantastic tracks from new-school blues, including songs by Gwenifer Raymond, Cedric Burnside, Valerie June, Riley Downing, Allison Russell, Buffalo Nichols, The Black Keys, Odetta Hartman and more.

Inside the issue, you’ll find:

SIOUXSIE & THE BANSHEES: In 1979, Siouxsie & The Banshees came back from the dead. Abandoned mid-tour by disgruntled band members, they recruited innovative drummer Budgie and virtuoso guitarist John McGeoch – and recorded a trio of classic albums, including their 1981 masterpiece, Juju. But at what price? “We pushed ourselves beyond the realms of safety,” learns Michael Bonner.

COURTNEY BARNETT: Locked down in her new Melbourne apartment, Courtney Barnett has busied herself buying plants, making soups and hoarding vintage gear. Finally, she emerges with a typically brilliant new album, Things Take Time, Take Time – but how do the Mojave Desert, Arthur Russell and Joni Mitchell’s ’80s albums feature in its creation? “You might as well just do what’s fun in the moment,” she tells Tom Pinnock.

THE REPLACEMENTS: All hail The Replacements! As a new boxset celebrates the ’Mats earliest recordings, we return to Minneapolis at the start of the ’80s to explore their (im)modest beginnings. Join us in the basement of 3628 Bryant Avenue, where things are about to get loud. “We went from being working-class nobodies,” Paul Westerberg tells Nick Hasted, “to being infamous…”

SHANNON LAY: For Shannon Lay, the quiet life has been a long-cherished pursuit. From her beginnings in LA’s punk scene, via jobs in weed dispensaries and her association with Ty Segall, she’s reached the nexus between British folk-rock, spiritual jazz and indie. “It was really fun to not hold back,” she tells Erin Osmon.

THE EVERLY BROTHERS: With the death of Don Everly, aged 84, time has finally been called on The Everly Brothers – one of rock’n’roll’s earliest and most important duos. Stephen Deusner reflects on the pioneering music made by Don and his brother Phil, while Ray and Dave Davies recall the impact the Everlys had on a generation of musicians: “Don and Phil influenced many of us”.

EMMYLOU HARRIS: The American star and serial duettist says she’s done making records. But there’s still plenty to discuss – including Gram, Bob and good times at the Red Foxx Inn.

NANCY SINATRA: The making of “These Boots Are Made For Walking”.

ETHAN MILLER: Album by album with the psych-rocker.

BUFFALO NICHOLS: Fat Possum’s first new blues artist in 20 years offers a lonely, politically charged debut.

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new records from The War On Drugs, La Luz, Hayes Carll, Steely Dan/Donald Fagen, My Morning Jacket, Grouper, and more, and archival releases from The dB’s, Bob Dylan, Faust, Joni Mitchell, The Beau Brummels and others. We catch Wilco live; among the films, DVDs and TV programmes reviewed are Mandibles, Prisoners Of The Ghostland, Gagarine and Rose Plays Julie; while in books there’s Barry Adamson and Eddie Van Halen.

Our front section, meanwhile, features Lee “Scratch” Perry, Billy Bragg, BadBadNotGood, and Spencer Cullum, while, at the end of the magazine, Ruban Nielson reveals the records that have soundtracked his life.

