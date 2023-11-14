Introducing our deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Depeche Mode

A fully-updated 148 page edition

As the band tour the world for their first shows without founder member Andy Fletcher, we present the deluxe and fully-updated Ultimate Music Guide to Depeche Mode. Contains classic archive interviews, from the band’s earliest meetings with the music press to David Gahan’s full and frank discussions of his brushes with death. Every album is reviewed in-depth, from their charming pop debut Speak and Spell to the latest, and heaviest work, Memento Mori. It’s the band’s journey from synthpop to earth-shaking electronica; from Basildon to the world. The magazine also includes Martin L Gore’s exclusive introduction to the magazine from 2013.

“We are survivors,” he told us then of the band’s emotional journey to the top. “We are passionate about music – I don’t think if you gave us a choice, there’s anything else we would rather do. Or could actually do. We’re like brothers. We know each other inside out…”

Advertisement

Reach out and touch it here