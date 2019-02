Archive features! New eyewitness accounts! The Best of NME 1975-9 continues our series compiling the greatest hits of the legendary music paper, now online. In this issue: the rise of Bruce Springsteen! The genius of Pete Shelley and the Buzzcocks! And inside Kate Bush’s notorious Tour Of Life! Plus: Tom Waits, Led Zeppelin, The Clash, Patti Smith, reviews of key albums and singles, letters, ads and more besides!