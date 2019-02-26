Electronic Pop – Ultimate Genre Guide

The latest ULTIMATE GENRE GUIDE is a celebration of the futuristic sounds of ELECTRONIC POP.

From the pivotal experiments of our cover stars Kraftwerk, to David Bowie’s work with Brian Eno and the disco revolutions of Giorgio Moroder, through their offspring in British pop: Soft Cell, Human League, Depeche Mode and Pet Shop Boys.

It’s a tale of experimentation and tunes, told in insightful new writing and entertaining archive features.

It’s the story of how a brilliant new wave of musicians synthesised a new future for themselves.

It’s the Ultimate Genre Guide to Electronic Pop!

Buy online here