Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide: Nick Cave

The latest edition of the ULTIMATE MUSIC GUIDE is a deluxe, remastered edition of our in-depth look at the work of NICK CAVE.

Fully updated since our original edition in 2013, this 148 page special features archive interviews and reviews of every Cave work: the albums, the books and the films. Now updated to include the past five years of activity by this compelling artist, including his most recent album Skeleton Tree, his new book and films.

It’s the complete Cave story so far: from the Boys Next Door through the Birthday Party and the Bad Seeds, 2018. The magazine features an introductory interview with Cave and a new afterword by Warren Ellis.

