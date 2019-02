To mark the band’s 50th anniversary, Uncut’s latest expanded, deluxe Ultimate Music Guide is an ambitious survey of the entire, brilliant career of Genesis – from prog shapeshifters to stadium gods. We’ve delved deep into the archives of NME and Melody Maker, finding interviews with the band that have languished unseen since the 1970s and ‘80s. We’ve reviewed every album, the solo careers, and there’s a special new introduction by Steve Hackett, too!

Order a copy