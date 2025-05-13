Yusuf/Cat Stevens has announced that his long-awaited memoir, Cat On The Road To Findout, will be published in the UK on September 18, and in North America on October 7.

The book is billed as “an extraordinary soul-baring journey through the triumphs, trials, and transcendental quest of one of music’s most enigmatic figures of our time” that will reveal “the intimate story of his deeply emotive transformation… from his folk-troubadour beginnings, to the glamorous chaos of 60s pop stardom, to his 70s reign as a generational voice [to] his unexpected departure from superstardom, embracing Islam.”

Says Stevens: “I’ve been on an amazing journey, which began in the narrow streets of London, and led me through the most iconic cities, to perform upon the great stage of Western culture, ascending the dizzying heights of wealth, recognition and artistic pinnacles; freely exploring vast ranges of religions and philosophies, wandering through churches, temples, all the way to the Holy abode in Jerusalem — ignoring myths and warnings — and crossing the foreboded, desert heartlands, to arrive at the House of One God in Abrahamic Arabia. What finally elevated my perspective was a luminous Book that perfectly alchemized my thoughts, beliefs, with human nature. It taught me Oneness, and my place and purpose within the universe.”

Cat On The Road To Findout will be published in hardback, ebook and audiobook format (narrated by the author). You can pre-order the book and join the presale for Stevens’ upcoming book tour here.