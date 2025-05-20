Cat Stevens is heading out on his first UK tour for 9 years, in support of his upcoming memoir, Cat On The Road To Findout.

The tour is titled Cat On The Road To Findout – An Evening Of Tales, Tunes And Other Mysteries and will include unplugged performances of songs from his catalogue alongside in-depth conversation about his life and memoir.

Speaking about the book tour, Stevens says: “Having passed through the exhaustingly complex maze of everyday material life, ascending the dizzying heights of wealth, recognition and artistic achievements, I think I’ve got a few things to share. Keeping an open mind was part of the nature I instinctively maintained as a creative songwriter. Nothing was off-bounds. Music was a way of discovering my purpose within the universe. I just kept on exploring, reading and learning more, ignoring myths and warnings and crossing dangerous-looking bridges into the vast ranges of philosophies and through the veils of the spiritual unknown.

“Now I have written a book which explains what I’ve learned and the stories along the way. That doesn’t make me a teacher, but more of a potential specimen for those who are searching and pursuing happiness on all sides of the divide. Believe me, folks, it’s out there!”

UK fans can access an exclusive artist presale from Wednesday, May 21 at 10am here. O2 Priority members presale begins on Wednesday, May 21 at 10am. Live Nation and Venue pre-sales can be accessed on Thursday, May 22 at 10am. General on sale begins on Friday, May 23 at 10am.

Meanwhile, Stevens’s memoir will be published in hardback, ebook and audiobook format (narrated by the author) by Constable in the UK and Commonwealth on September 18, 2025 and by Genesis Publications in North America on October 7, 2025. You can pre-order the book here.

‘Cat On The Road To Findout – An Evening Of Tales, Tunes And Other Mysteries’ tour dates:

UK

Sept 6 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Sept 8 – Bristol, Bristol Beacon

Sept 11 – Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre

Sept 14 – London, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Sept 16 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

Sept 18 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

Sept 22 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

North America

Oct 2 – Philadelphia, PA, The Met

Oct 6 – Boston, MA, Boch Center Theatre

Oct 8 – Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

Oct 11 – New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

Oct 14 – Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre

Oct 18 – San Francisco, CA, The Masonic

Oct 21 – Los Angeles, CA, Dolby Theatre