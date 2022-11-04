Yo La Tengo announce new album This Stupid World and share single “Fallout”

Yo La Tengo have announced details of their new album This Stupid World – you can listen to its first single ‘Fallout’ below.

The long-running band – comprised of Georgia Hubley, Ira Kaplan and James McNew – are set to return next year with their first new release since 2020’s We Have Amnesia Sometimes.

Set for release on February 10, 2023 via Matador Records, This Stupid World will consist of nine tracks, including the record’s lead single “Fallout”.

You can watch the official lyric video for Yo La Tengo’s “Fallout” below.

“Of course, times have changed for Yo La Tengo as much as they have for everyone else,” a press release accompanying the announcement of This Stupid World reads. “In the past, the band has often worked with outside producers and mixers. They made This Stupid World all by themselves. And their time-tested judgment is both sturdy enough to keep things to the band’s high standards, and nimble enough to make things new.”

Check out the tracklist for Yo La Tengo’s This Stupid World below.

1. “Sinatra Drive Breakdown”

2. “Fallout”

3. “Tonight’s Episode”

4. “Aselestine”

5. “Until It Happens”

6. “Apology Letter”

7. “Brain Capers”

8. “This Stupid World”

9. “Miles Away”

Yo La Tengo have also announced a UK and European tour for 2023, including stops in Manchester, Bristol and London.

You can see the band’s upcoming tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now – find tickets here.

April

10 – 3Olympia, Dublin

12 – New Century Hall, Manchester

13 – SWX, Bristol

14 – The London Palladium, London

16 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

18 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

19 – LantarenVenster, Rotterdam, Netherlands

20 – Uebel & Gefaehrlich, Hamburg, Germany

21 – Bremen Teater, Copenhagen, Denmark

23 – Gloria Theatre, Cologne, Germany

24 – MEETFACTORY, Prague, Czech Republic

25 – Festaal Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany

27 – La Cigale, Paris, France

29 – Sala Apolo, Barcelona, Spain

30 – WARM UP Festival, Murcia, Spain

May

2 – Warner Music the Music Station Príncipe Pío, Madrid, Spain

3 – Santana 27, Bilbao, Spain