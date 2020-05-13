Yes reschedule UK leg of Relayer tour for 2021

Yes have rescheduled the UK leg of their Relayer tour for spring 2021.

The tour was originally due to kick off this month in Liverpool and will now begin on May 16, 2021, in Manchester. Check out the new dates below:

Sun 16th May – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Mon 17th May – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Wed 19th May – York Barbican

Thurs 20th May – Gateshead Sage

Sat 22nd May – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Sun 23rd May – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Mon 24th May – London Royal Albert Hall

Fri 28th May – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

All tickets remain valid for the rescheduled shows; new tickets are available via the official Yes site.

