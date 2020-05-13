Yes reschedule UK leg of Relayer tour for 2021

Yes have rescheduled the UK leg of their Relayer tour for spring 2021.
The tour was originally due to kick off this month in Liverpool and will now begin on May 16, 2021, in Manchester. Check out the new dates below:
Sun 16th May – Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Mon 17th May – Birmingham Symphony Hall
Wed 19th May – York Barbican
Thurs 20th May – Gateshead Sage
Sat 22nd May – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Sun 23rd May – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Mon 24th May – London Royal Albert Hall
Fri 28th May – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
All tickets remain valid for the rescheduled shows; new tickets are available via the official Yes site.
