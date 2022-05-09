Subscribe
Win Nick Cave and Warren Ellis goodies!

Cinema tickets, a tote bag, a t-shirt, and an album

By Michael Bonner

To mark the release of the new Nick Cave and Warren Ellis film This Much I Know To Be True – which screens globally on 11 May – we’ve got hold of some top Cave swag to give away to one lucky winner.

The winner would receive a bundle featuring:


2x cinema tickets
1 x Carnage Vinyl
1 x Amazing Morning T-shirt (black)
1 x This Much I Know To Be True Tote Bag

Entrants would need to select a screening from the film’s official website and the distributors will provide tickets as long as there is capacity in their chosen cinema/screening.

To be in with a chance of winning one of these bundles, answer this question correctly:

What was the name of the first Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album that Warren Ellis played on?

Was it a) Let Love In, b) No More Shall We Part or c) Nocturama?

Send your answer to competitions@uncut.co.uk by 6pm GMT, Tuesday, May 10. A winner will be chosen by the Uncut team from the correct entries. The editor’s decision is final.

