Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy announces new book, World Within A Song

Jeff Tweedy has announced a new book, World Within A Song: Music That Changed My Life And Life That Changed My Music.

Described as “an exciting and heartening mix of memories, music, and inspiration”, the memoir is due to arrive on November 7 via Dutton. You can pre-order it here.

World Within A Song… serves as the Wilco frontman’s third book following on from 2018’s Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back) and 2020’s How To Write One Song.

The forthcoming title sees Tweedy explore “50-plus songs that changed his life, the real-life experiences behind each one, as well as what he’s learned about how music and life intertwine and enhance each other”, per an official listing.

Included are tracks by the likes of Billie Eilish, The Velvet Underground, The Replacements, Mavis Staples, Joni Mitchell, Otis Redding and Dolly Parton, with Tweedy also opening up about his own material.

Within the pages, the musician looks to answer the following questions: “What makes us fall in love with a song? What makes us want to write our own songs? Do songs help? Do songs help us live better lives? And do the lives we live help us write better songs?”

Earlier this month saw Jeff Tweedy pick up the Best Historical Album award at the Grammys 2023 for the 20th anniversary reissue of Wilco’s fourth album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2001).

The band’s 12th and most recent studio record, Cruel Country, came out last May.