Wilco announce special editions of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Wilco have announced seven special editions to mark the 20th anniversary of their beloved album, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot – including a Super Deluxe Edition featuring 82 previously unreleased tracks.

You can hear one of those unreleased tracks below – a live 2002 recording of “Reservations”.

These special editions are due from Nonesuch on September 16. You can pre-order here. The physical editions include a booklet featuring new liner notes by Bob Mehr and interviews with Jeff Tweedy, Glenn Kotche, Jim O’Rourke, and set co-producer Cheryl Pawelski

Deep breath, but here’s the track listing for all seven editions:

11 LP & 1 CD Super Deluxe Edition

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

Kamera

Radio Cure

War on War

Jesus, Etc.

Ashes of American Flags

Heavy Metal Drummer

I’m the Man Who Loves You

Pot Kettle Black

Poor Places

Reservations

American Aquarium: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Anniversary (Nothing up My Sleeve)

Venus Stopped the Train

Poor Places

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

American Aquarium

Cars Can’t Escape

Kamera

War On War *

I’m the Man Who Loves You *

Ashes of American Flags

Not for the Season (Laminated Cat)

Shakin’ Sugar

Let Me Come Home

Poor Places

Reservations

*previously issued on a limited-edition vinyl 7”

Here Comes Everybody: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Not for the Season (Laminated Cat)

Remember to Remember (Hummingbird)

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

Kamera

Radio Cure

War on War

Venus Stopped the Train

I’m the Man Who Loves You

The Good Part

Pot Kettle Black

Ashes of American Flags

Poor Places

Shakin’ Sugar

Reservations

Cars Can’t Escape

The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

A Magazine Called Sunset

Remember to Remember (Hummingbird)

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

Kamera

Radio Cure

War on War

Jesus, Etc.

Ashes of American Flags (Stravinsky Mix)

Heavy Metal Drummer

I’m the Man Who Loves You

Pot Kettle Black

Poor Places

Reservations

Lonely in the Deep End: Demos, Drafts, Instrumentals, Etc.

Love Will (Let You Down)

Lost Poem Demo

I’m the Only One Who Lets Her Down

Has Anybody Seen My Pencil?

The Good Part

A Magazine Called Sunset

A Magazine Called Sunset (Backing Track)

Anniversary (Nothing Up My Sleeve)

Kamera

I’m the Man Who Loves You

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

Jesus, Etc.

Reservations (Backing Track)

Let Me Come Home (Synth)

Ooby Dooby

Snoozin’ at The Pageant – Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

I’m the Man Who Loves You

War on War

Kamera

Radio Cure

A Shot in the Arm

She’s a Jar

I’m Always in Love

Sunken Treasure

Jesus, Etc.

Heavy Metal Drummer

Pot Kettle Black

Ashes of American Flags

Not for the Season (Laminated Cat)

Reservations

California Stars

Red-Eyed and Blue

I Got You (At the End of the Century)

Misunderstood

Far, Far Away

Outtasite (Outta Mind)

I’m a Wheel

TRANSMISSION: 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT – Chicago, IL, With Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis

Interview, Pt. 1

War on War (Live in Studio)

Interview, Pt. 2

Interview, Pt. 3

I’m the Man Who Loves You (Live in Studio) *

Interview, Pt. 4

Should’ve Been in Love (Live in Studio)

Interview, Pt. 5

She’s a Jar (Live in Studio)

Interview, Pt. 6

Ashes of American Flags (Live in Studio)

*previously issued on the “War On War” CD single in the UK

8 CD Super Deluxe CD Edition

82 previously unreleased tracks

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)

American Aquarium: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Here Comes Everybody: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Lonely in the Deep End: Demos, Drafts, Instrumentals, Etc.

TRANSMISSION CD: 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT – Chicago, IL, With Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis

Snoozin’ at The Pageant – Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO

7 LP Deluxe Edition

39 previously unreleased tracks

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)

The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Performances from TRANSMISSION – 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT-Chicago, IL with Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis

Snoozin’ at The Pageant – Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO

Digital Deluxe Edition

39 previously unreleased tracks

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)

The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Snoozin’ at The Pageant – Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO

Performances from TRANSMISSION – 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT-Chicago, IL with Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis

2 LP version

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)

2 CD Expanded Edition

18 previously unreleased tracks

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)

Alternate album version (The Unified Theory of Everything) plus bonus tracks

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

Kamera (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

Radio Cure (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

War on War (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

Jesus, Etc. (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

Ashes of American Flags (Stravinsky Mix) (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

Heavy Metal Drummer (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

I’m the Man Who Loves You (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

Pot Kettle Black (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

Poor Places (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

Reservations (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

Shakin’ Sugar (American Aquarium Version)

Venus Stopped the Train (Here Comes Everybody Version)

Remember to Remember (Hummingbird) (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

A Magazine Called Sunset (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

The Good Part (Here Comes Everybody Version)

Not for the Season (Laminated Cat) (Here Comes Everybody Version)

Cars Can’t Escape (Here Comes Everybody Version)

Digital Edition

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)