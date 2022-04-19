Wilco announce special editions of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Wilco have announced seven special editions to mark the 20th anniversary of their beloved album, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot – including a Super Deluxe Edition featuring 82 previously unreleased tracks.
You can hear one of those unreleased tracks below – a live 2002 recording of “Reservations”.
These special editions are due from Nonesuch on September 16. You can pre-order here. The physical editions include a booklet featuring new liner notes by Bob Mehr and interviews with Jeff Tweedy, Glenn Kotche, Jim O’Rourke, and set co-producer Cheryl Pawelski
Deep breath, but here’s the track listing for all seven editions:
11 LP & 1 CD Super Deluxe Edition
Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)
I Am Trying to Break Your Heart
Kamera
Radio Cure
War on War
Jesus, Etc.
Ashes of American Flags
Heavy Metal Drummer
I’m the Man Who Loves You
Pot Kettle Black
Poor Places
Reservations
American Aquarium: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot
Anniversary (Nothing up My Sleeve)
Venus Stopped the Train
Poor Places
I Am Trying to Break Your Heart
American Aquarium
Cars Can’t Escape
Kamera
War On War *
I’m the Man Who Loves You *
Ashes of American Flags
Not for the Season (Laminated Cat)
Shakin’ Sugar
Let Me Come Home
Poor Places
Reservations
*previously issued on a limited-edition vinyl 7”
Here Comes Everybody: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot
Not for the Season (Laminated Cat)
Remember to Remember (Hummingbird)
I Am Trying to Break Your Heart
Kamera
Radio Cure
War on War
Venus Stopped the Train
I’m the Man Who Loves You
The Good Part
Pot Kettle Black
Ashes of American Flags
Poor Places
Shakin’ Sugar
Reservations
Cars Can’t Escape
The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot
A Magazine Called Sunset
Remember to Remember (Hummingbird)
I Am Trying to Break Your Heart
Kamera
Radio Cure
War on War
Jesus, Etc.
Ashes of American Flags (Stravinsky Mix)
Heavy Metal Drummer
I’m the Man Who Loves You
Pot Kettle Black
Poor Places
Reservations
Lonely in the Deep End: Demos, Drafts, Instrumentals, Etc.
Love Will (Let You Down)
Lost Poem Demo
I’m the Only One Who Lets Her Down
Has Anybody Seen My Pencil?
The Good Part
A Magazine Called Sunset
A Magazine Called Sunset (Backing Track)
Anniversary (Nothing Up My Sleeve)
Kamera
I’m the Man Who Loves You
I Am Trying to Break Your Heart
Jesus, Etc.
Reservations (Backing Track)
Let Me Come Home (Synth)
Ooby Dooby
Snoozin’ at The Pageant – Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO
I Am Trying to Break Your Heart
I’m the Man Who Loves You
War on War
Kamera
Radio Cure
A Shot in the Arm
She’s a Jar
I’m Always in Love
Sunken Treasure
Jesus, Etc.
Heavy Metal Drummer
Pot Kettle Black
Ashes of American Flags
Not for the Season (Laminated Cat)
Reservations
California Stars
Red-Eyed and Blue
I Got You (At the End of the Century)
Misunderstood
Far, Far Away
Outtasite (Outta Mind)
I’m a Wheel
TRANSMISSION: 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT – Chicago, IL, With Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis
Interview, Pt. 1
War on War (Live in Studio)
Interview, Pt. 2
Interview, Pt. 3
I’m the Man Who Loves You (Live in Studio) *
Interview, Pt. 4
Should’ve Been in Love (Live in Studio)
Interview, Pt. 5
She’s a Jar (Live in Studio)
Interview, Pt. 6
Ashes of American Flags (Live in Studio)
*previously issued on the “War On War” CD single in the UK
