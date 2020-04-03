Subscribe
News

Ways to keep reading Uncut during lockdown

Even if you can't leave the house, there's no need to miss an issue

Sam Richards

Trending Now

FeaturesStephen Deusner - 0

Lucinda Williams: “I’ve been misunderstood for so long”

The country-rocker sets the record straight in the new issue of Uncut
Read more
FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

Nick Mason on Syd Barrett: “He was pushing in a weirder direction”

Pink Floyd's early years revisited in the new issue of Uncut
Read more
FeaturesGraeme Thomson - 0

George Harrison: “He was on a spiritual journey”

His solo years celebrated in the new issue of Uncut
Read more

We realise these are challenging times – so we wanted to let you know that we’ll still be publishing Uncut as usual every month.

You’ll find us on sale in all the usual outlets, where open. But if you can’t make it to the shops, here are some other ways to ensure you can continue to get your fix of Uncut and our specials.

You can subscribe to the magazine here and have all future issues delivered direct to your home. Currently we are offering a huge 65% discount on the usual subscription price – all you need to do is enter this code: UCWEBES20

Advertisement

You can order a copy of the latest issue, with free delivery to all UK addresses (and reduced P&P worldwide). You’ll also be able to pick up copies of recent issues that you may have missed.

If you have any questions about print subscriptions – whether that’s an existing one, or a new one or a single issue sale – our subs team subscriptions@uncut.co.uk will be able to help.

Uncut is also available as a digital magazine. You can purchase individual issues or take advantage of our latest subscription offers – just as you can with the physical magazine.

We are also continuing to publish a fantastic series of specials, which include our Ultimate Music Guides, bookazines, the Archive Collection and more.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Read More
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.