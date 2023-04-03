Watch the video for Dexys’ new single, “I’m Going To Get Free”

Dexys have announced that their new album The Feminine Divine – their first collection of new material since 2012’s One Day I’m Going To Soar – will be released by 100% Records on July 28.

Watch Kevin Rowland dancing down London’s Bethnal Green Road in the video for lead-off single “I’m Going To Get Free” below:

The Feminine Divine was written by Rowland with the “nucleus” of the current band: original Dexys’ trombonist Big Jim Paterson, plus Sean Read and Mike Timothy. “It’s always just natural with me,” says Rowland. “The inspiration comes first, I think about what I can do, what songs I’ve got, then approach the band… I’ve been doing this a long time. But I feel I’ve got to it now.”

The album was produced by Pete Schwier and Toby Chapman, with cover art inspired by Pele, the Hawaiian goddess of fire and volcanoes.

Accompanying live shows are due to be announced shortly. In the meantime you can pre-order The Feminine Divine here and peruse the tracklisting below:

01. The One That Loves You

02. It’s Alright Kevin (Manhood 2023)

03. I’m Going To Get Free

04. Coming Home

05. The Feminine Divine

06. My Goddess Is

07. Goddess Rules

08. My Submission

09. Dance With Me