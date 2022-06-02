Watch The Rolling Stones play “Out Of Time” live for the first time, honour Charlie Watts in Madrid

More than five and a half decades since it was released, The Rolling Stones have finally delivered a live performance of their 1966 single “Out Of Time”.

The legendary rockers played in Madrid last night (June 1), kicking off their SIXTY tour of Europe and the UK. As its name suggests, the run comes in celebration of the Stones’ six-decade tenure, having officially formed in June of 1962 (they’d perform their first show as The Rolling Stones a month later). The set spanned 19 songs in total, covering nine of the band’s 23 studio albums.

As Rolling Stone points out, the band had been rehearsing regularly at Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium over the days leading up to last night’s show, and could be heard performing “Out Of Time” in their practices. It was also reported that they’d rehearsed “Mother’s Little Helper”, another 1966 single that had only been performed a few times during that year.

Take a look at fan-shot footage of The Rolling Stones debuting “Out Of Time” live below:

Before taking to the stage, The Rolling Stones began their Madrid set with a video tribute to drummer Charlie Watts, who died last December at the age of 80. Filling his spot on the SIXTY tour is session drummer Steve Jordan, who the band confirmed in March would record parts for their upcoming 24th album.

Have a look at the tribute below:

The Rolling Stones’ SIXTY tour will continue in Germany on Sunday (June 5), when they take to the stage at the Olympic Stadium in Munich. They’ll head to Liverpool next, playing the Anfield Stadium with Echo And The Bunnymen supporting.

For their two shows in London, the Stones will be supported by Sam Fender, Phoebe Bridgers, The War On Drugs and Courtney Barnett. Fender and Bridgers will appear on the first date, slated for Saturday June 25, while TWOD and Barnett will play the second on Sunday July 3.

Meanwhile, the Stones have several releases lined up to celebrate their 60th anniversary, including their Live At The El Mocambo album and a box set of all their single releases from 1963-1966. The BBC will also air a four-part docuseries, My Life As A Rolling Stone, throughout the British summer. Each one-hour episode will dedicated to the band’s four members: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts.