Subscribe
News

Watch The Cure debut new song “And Nothing Is Forever”

The band have been previewing their long-awaited 14th album at recent concerts

By Tom Skinner
Robert Smith performing live on-stage with The Cure in 2022
Robert Smith performing live with The Cure. Image: Getty Images

Trending Now

The Cure debuted a new track called “And Nothing Is Forever” during their show in Stockholm on October 10 – check out the footage below.

Robert Smith and co. were performing at the Avicii Arena in the Swedish capital as part of their current European tour, which has already seen the band preview two new songs: “Alone” and “Endsong”.

Those cuts returned to the setlist yesterday, with “And Nothing Is Forever” making its first appearance six songs into the gig (via Setlist.FM).

Advertisement

The dreamy, six-minute number – featuring typically-lush synth and piano – includes the opening lyrics: “Promise you’ll be with me in the end/ Say we’ll be together, and with no regret/ However far away/ You will remember me in time.

Later, Smith reflects on how his “world has grown old, and nothing is forever”. Watch a selection of fan-shot videos here:

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the concert, The Cure gave “A Strange Day”, “One Hundred Years” and “Primary” their tour debuts. Check out the clips of those performances above.

The group are currently playing as a six-piece, having welcomed guitarist/keyboardist Perry Bamonte back to the fold. Bamonte previously appeared in the line-up between 1990 and 2005.

Robert Smith Simon Gallup The Cure
The Cure’s Robert Smith and Simon Gallup Image: David Wolff – Patrick / Redferns

The Cure’s UK and Ireland tour is set to kick off in Dublin on December 1 – you can see the full list of dates below.

DECEMBER
01 – 3ARENA, Dublin, Ireland
02 – SSE, Belfast, Northern Ireland
04 – OVO HYDRO, Glasgow, Scotland
06 – FIRST DIRECT ARENA, Leeds, England
07 – UTILITA ARENA, Birmingham, England
08 – MOTORPOINT ARENA, Cardiff, Wales
11 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England
12 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England
13 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Uncut -

On the road with Bob Dylan

Legendary encounters from the past seven decades of ever-evolving live music – from Sheffield City Hall in 1965 to the latest Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour – in our definitive, eye-witness report on Dylan in concert
Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More