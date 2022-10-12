Watch The Cure debut new song “And Nothing Is Forever”

The Cure debuted a new track called “And Nothing Is Forever” during their show in Stockholm on October 10 – check out the footage below.
Robert Smith and co. were performing at the Avicii Arena in the Swedish capital as part of their current European tour, which has already seen the band preview two new songs: “Alone” and “Endsong”.
Those cuts returned to the setlist yesterday, with “And Nothing Is Forever” making its first appearance six songs into the gig (via Setlist.FM).
The dreamy, six-minute number – featuring typically-lush synth and piano – includes the opening lyrics: “Promise you’ll be with me in the end/ Say we’ll be together, and with no regret/ However far away/ You will remember me in time.”
Later, Smith reflects on how his “world has grown old, and nothing is forever”. Watch a selection of fan-shot videos here:
Elsewhere in the concert, The Cure gave “A Strange Day”, “One Hundred Years” and “Primary” their tour debuts. Check out the clips of those performances above.
The group are currently playing as a six-piece, having welcomed guitarist/keyboardist Perry Bamonte back to the fold. Bamonte previously appeared in the line-up between 1990 and 2005.
The Cure’s UK and Ireland tour is set to kick off in Dublin on December 1 – you can see the full list of dates below.
DECEMBER
01 – 3ARENA, Dublin, Ireland
02 – SSE, Belfast, Northern Ireland
04 – OVO HYDRO, Glasgow, Scotland
06 – FIRST DIRECT ARENA, Leeds, England
07 – UTILITA ARENA, Birmingham, England
08 – MOTORPOINT ARENA, Cardiff, Wales
11 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England
12 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England
13 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England