Subscribe
News

Watch Sparks play “This Town Ain’t Big Enough For The Both Of Us” at Paris Gare du Nord

"Sparks Flash Mob, kinda"

By Sam Moore
Sparks
Sparks perform at The Roundhouse on April 17, 2022 in London. Image: Lorne Thomson / Redferns

Trending Now

Sparks performed an impromptu rendition of “This Town Ain’t Big Enough For The Both Of Us” at a public piano at Paris Gare du Nord on Wednesday (April 20) – you can watch a clip of the moment below.

The morning after their gig at Casino de Paris in the French capital on Tuesday (April 19), Sparks performed a short version of “This Town Ain’t Big Enough For The Both Of Us” at a public piano situated on the platforms at Paris’ Gare du Nord station.

The duo are seen performing the song – with the help of one excitable fan who happens to be walking past – in a short clip that has since been shared on Sparks‘ social media channels, which you can watch below.

Advertisement

Sparks’ European tour continues tonight (April 21) at Ab Flex in Brussels, Belgium.

The band will reissue five of their albums from 2000-2009 – 2000’s Balls, 2002’s Lil’ Beethoven’, 2006’s Hello Young Lovers, 2008’s Exotic Creatures of the Deep and 2009’s The Seduction of Ingmar Bergman – on vinyl later this month and into next month.

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More