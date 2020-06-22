Watch Roger Waters’ latest isolation performance

Following their recent lockdown performance of “Mother”, Roger Waters and his band have tackled another song from the encore of his Us + Them tour.

“Two Suns In The Sunset” features Roger Waters on guitar and vocal, Dave Kilminster on guitar, Joey Waronker on drums, Lucius (Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig) on vocals, Gus Seyffert on bass, Jonathan Wilson on guitar, Jon Carin on piano and keys, Bo Koster on Hammond and Ian Ritchie on saxophone. Watch below:

In an accompanying message on his website, Waters writes: “That we allow nuclear weapons to exist in a world controlled by deranged sociopaths is, in itself, a deranged arrangement. We are many they are few. We could just say no, to the whole MAD (Mutually Assured Destruction) insanity. It makes zero sense and is potentially omnicidal.”

You can now stream the Us + Them concert film (or pre-order the physical version) here.