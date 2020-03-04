Watch Robert Plant cover Low’s “Everybody’s Song”

Robert Plant has released a video of his new band Saving Grace covering Low’s “Everybody’s Song”. Watch below:
It’s not the first time Plant has expressed his admiration for the Minnesotan trio; he previously covered “Silver Rider” on 2010’s Band Of Joy album.
Saving Grace tour the US in May (dates below) before headlining Kent’s Black Deer Festival in June.
05-12 Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre
05-13 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
05-15 Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music: Maurer Hall
05-17 Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage – The Clay Center
05-19 Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
05-20 New York, NY – The Town Hall
05-23 Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre
Of course, you can find an extensive interview with Robert Plant in the current issue of Uncut, in shops now and available to order online by clicking here. Read a teaser extract from the interview here.