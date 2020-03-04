Watch Robert Plant cover Low’s “Everybody’s Song”

Robert Plant has released a video of his new band Saving Grace covering Low’s “Everybody’s Song”. Watch below:

It’s not the first time Plant has expressed his admiration for the Minnesotan trio; he previously covered “Silver Rider” on 2010’s Band Of Joy album.

Saving Grace tour the US in May (dates below) before headlining Kent’s Black Deer Festival in June.

05-12 Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre

05-13 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

05-15 Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music: Maurer Hall

05-17 Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage – The Clay Center

05-19 Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

05-20 New York, NY – The Town Hall

05-23 Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

