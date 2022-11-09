Watch Robert Plant cover Low in tribute to Mimi Parker

Robert Plant and Suzi Dian covered Low’s “Monkey” and “Everybody’s Song” at a recent concert, in tribute to the band’s drummer and vocalist Mimi Parker who passed away earlier this week.

Plant and Dian are currently touring Scotland as Saving Grace and during their show at Glasgow’s King Theatre on Sunday night (November 6), they covered Low’s 2005 tracks “Monkey” and “Everybody’s Song”.

Originally both songs featured on Low’s The Great Destroyer, with Plant covering “Monkey” on his 2010 record Band Of Joy.

Speaking to the crowd, Plant said: “We’ve been together a while, between all the other stuff. We’ve been drawn to the music of the great duo Low. Sadly tonight we know that unfortunately we lost one of those two people, so we give our songs tonight to Mimi and Alan.”

He went on to say “they’ve been such a big inspiration for me, for a long, long time,” before performing the two songs. Check out fan-shot footage below:

Parker formed slowcore band Low with her husband Alan Sparhawk in 1993 and was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in late 2020. In August, the band cancelled a string of shows due to “recent developments and changes” in Parker’s treatment, with all 2022 dates then cancelled last month.

On Sunday, Sparhawk confirmed the death of Mimi Parker. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” he wrote.

“Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.”