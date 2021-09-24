Watch Radiohead’s haunting new video for “If You Say The Word”

Radiohead have revealed the official music video for their recently shared song “If You Say The Word” – watch it below.

“If You Say The Word”, a previously unreleased track from the early 2000s, was shared earlier this month to announce KID A MNESIA, a new triple album reissue celebrating 20 years of Kid A and Amnesiac.

Along with reissues of the two albums, Radiohead will also release Kid Amnesiae, an album of unreleased rarities from the era including “If You Say The Word”.

The haunting new video is directed by Kasper Häggström and begins in the countryside before travelling to London.

Watch the new video for “If You Say The Word” below:

KID A MNESIA will be available in the following formats: deluxe LP (limited edition 3xLP cream vinyl + 36-page hardback art book), Kid Amnesiette (a limited and numbered edition cassette [limited to 5000] + 36-page booklet), indie exclusive limited edition red vinyl 3xLP, black vinyl 3xLP, 3xCD and 3-volume digital formats.

Two art books by Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood cataloguing the visual works created during the Kid A / Amnesiac era will also be published on November 4.

You can find out more and pre-order Radiohead’s KID A MNESIA here.