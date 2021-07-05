Watch Courtney Love’s acoustic cover of Britney Spears’ “Lucky”

Courtney Love has covered Britney Spears’ “Lucky” in the latest part of her Instagram covers series – you can watch it below.

ORDER NOW: The August 2021 issue of Uncut

Love launched the series last month with a cover of Billy Bragg and Wilco’s “California Stars”, with The Big Moon’s Juliette Jackson playing guitar on the performance.

Now, the Hole frontwoman has shared the next instalment. “Someone asked me what cover I’m going to play next – I don’t have a guitar player handy so…” she introduced the video, pointing to herself. “Yep. This is… I don’t know. We’ll see. Let’s go through this together.

Advertisement

“It’s written by one of those fantastic old Swedish people – gentlemen – and it’s got B#7… I don’t know that shit.”

Love then launched into a rendition of Britney Spears’ “Lucky”, which was written by the Swedish songwriters and producers Max Martin, Rami Yacoub and Alexander Kronlund. The original featured on Spears’ second album Oops!… I Did It Again, which was released in 2000.

In the middle of the performance, Love paused to say: “I’m actually crying. I fucking hate this when it happens.”