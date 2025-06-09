Bruce Springsteen was joined by Paul McCartney at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium on Saturday [June 7], as part of Springsteen’s Land of Hope and Dreams tour.

The pair performed The Beatles‘ “Can’t Buy Me Love” and the Leiber-Stoller song “Kansas City“, which they recorded for Beatles for Sale.

You can watch the footage below.

It’s not the first time Springsteen and McCartney have appeared together onstage. McCartney joined Springsteen and The E Street Band in 2012 at London’s Hyde Park to play “I Saw Her Standing There” and “Twist And Shout” – but the PA was switched off as the show had run over curfew.

Springsteen performed with Paul McCartney at Glastonbury in 2022.