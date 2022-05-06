Watch Bob Dylan’s video for “Subterranean Homesick Blues 2022”

To mark Bob Dylan’s 60th anniversary as a recording artist a new music video, “Subterranean Homesick Blues 2022”, launches today.

The new clip pays homage to D.A. Pennebaker’s Dont Look Back, with new lyric card visuals created by contemporary artists, filmmakers, musicians and graphic designers including Patti Smith, Wim Wenders, Bruce Springsteen, Jim Jarmusch, Bobby Gillespie and Jonathan Barnbrook.

As a companion to “Subterranean Homesick Blues 2022”, you can also try an Augmented Reality lens filter, on Instagram and Snapchat, that allows users to try on a virtual pair of Dylan’s Ray Ban sunglasses while a select 10-second loop of the new “Subterranean Homesick Blues 2022” video plays in the lenses.

There’s a microsite for all this fun stuff.

Meanwhile, The Bob Dylan Center is scheduled to open in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on May 10, 2022. You can read a preview of the Center in the current issue of Uncut.