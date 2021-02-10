Watch a video for Liz Phair’s new single, “Hey Lou”

As Liz Phair gears up for the release of Soberish, her first album in over a decade, she’s shared a video for latest single “Hey Lou”.

Produced by longstanding collaborator Brad Wood, the song is described as “an ode to the romance of geniuses, specifically Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson.”

Says Phair: “Have you ever wondered what love looks like for your favourite celebrity couple behind closed doors? ‘Hey Lou’ imagines a day in the life of two music legends, whose union was an inspiration for rock bands and a source of curiosity for die hard romantics.” Watch the video below:

Advertisement

In addition to the release of “Hey Lou”, Phair has also announced a ticketed livestreaming event taking place on March 3. She’ll be joined by Brad Wood to perform new and old tracks, as well as “discussing the intricacies and their memories of creating music together”. Tickets are on sale here.