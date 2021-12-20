UTFO frontman Kangol Kid has died aged 55

Kangol Kid – frontman and co-founder of hip hop outfit UTFO – has died aged 55 after a ten-month battle with colon cancer.

As reported by HipHopDX, veteran New York promoter Van Silk (who is also undergoing treatment for the same cancer) confirmed the news in a text to the outlet.

“I’m hearing Kangol passed,” he said on December 18. “I was on with Mix Master Ice last night. Trying to find out.”

Minutes later he returned with: “RIP KANGOL KID. He passed at 3:02 a.m. My prayers go out to my brother who fought a battle of colon cancer at Stage 4.

“Early on, we discussed our fight with this disease because my fight with colon cancer is stage 2. He told me it had spread in October. I encourage all to get your prostate and colon checked. May my brother Kangol Rest In Heaven.”

Kangol was diagnosed with cancer back in February, beginning chemotherapy immediately and undergoing an initial surgery in March to remove 10 centimetres of his colon.

In October, Kangol shared he had been hospitalised again and required surgery. “Things have become, and are becoming a little more difficult than imagined,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I’ve been admitted again for complications related to my condition. Thank you to those who have been instrumental in my latest ordeal.”

The artist’s death comes only two weeks after LL Cool J – who sampled the UTFO single “Leader of the Pack” for his Bigger and Deffer cut Get Down in 1987 – visited him in the hospital, Kangol having posted a photo to Instagram on November 30 of the pair alongside the caption “Need I say more????”.

“I stepped out of the recovery room and was greeted by this guy. Maybe you’ve heard of him???,” the caption continued. “[LL Cool J] visited me and elevated my healing energies in ways doctors can never duplicate.”

LL Cool J posted a tribute to the late artist on his Instragram. “Too much to say… one day. Rest in power Kangol. Love you big bro,” he wrote alongside a video of Kid.

Born Shaun Fequiere in Brooklyn, New York, Kangol is credited as being one of the first Haitian-American hip hop stars. He began his career as a B-Boy with his dance partner Doctor Ice (Fred Reeves). Kangol lent his skills to fellow New York crew Whodini, appearing in their “Freaks Come Out At Night” music video.

Kangol eventually went on to form UTFO in 1983 with Doctor Ice, Mix Master Ice and Educated Rapper, the latter who died in June 2017.

The outfit’s breakout song was 1984’s “Roxanne Roxanne”, noted as being one of the best diss tracks in the scene after a then-14-year-old Roxanne Shanté from nearby Queens, New York, assumed the song’s character and responded to UTFO with a diss. Ultimately, the exchange would become The Roxanne Wars, marked as one of hip hop’s first diss wars.

UTFO released four Top 200-charting LPs throughout the 1980s, including their 1985 self-titled debut, “Skeezer Pleezer”, “Lethal” and “Doin’ It!”.

Tributes to Kangol have poured in on social media, with many noting the significant contributions Kangol made to hip hop culture.

Diamond D, of the Diggin’ In The Crates Crew (D.I.T.C.), reflected on Kangol’s contributions in an Instagram post. “Sleep in Peace Legend,” he wrote. “Those of us who remember when ‘Roxanne Roxanne’ 1st dropped can tell you how HUGE that one song was and how fast it blew up In the streets. Part of that reason was its authenticity because it sounded like a park jam with MCs spittin over big beat. Salute Kangol rest in power.”

Other industry contemporaries have offered their condolences – see all tributes below.

Rest In Peace to the legendary KANGOL KID of the iconic Brooklyn group U.T.F.O (Untouchable Force Organization). #HipHop#RipEducatedRapper pic.twitter.com/6Uxtqgmhht — R.A. the Rugged Man (@RAtheRuggedMan) December 18, 2021

Rest In Peace To The Legendary Kangol Kid From The Legendary Rap Group UTFO. Thank You For Being One The 1st Hip Hop Superstars To Put Bklyn On The Map. pic.twitter.com/n2OVrbJopO — MISTER CEE (@djmistercee) December 18, 2021

RIP Kangol Kid – one of the Architects of this music and culture that we all love and participate in. — Rob Markman 💭 (@RobMarkman) December 18, 2021

Salute The Kangol Kid Forever. #PoPDuKe — Freddie Foxxx (@BumpyKnuckles) December 18, 2021

UTFO made a huge impact on my childhood. I could recite their songs word for word. RIP the legend Kangol Kid 🙏🏾 thanks for the art & inspiration 🙏🏾 🕊 — CROOK (@CrookedIntriago) December 18, 2021

Rest In Peace to Kangol Kid of U.T.F.O. He was legendary and pioneering rapper for that legendary and pioneering hip-hop group. The crew’s song, “Roxanne, Roxanne,” is a classic that spawned anywhere from 30-100 response records, most famously by Roxanne Shante. KANGOL KID 4EVER pic.twitter.com/UPcqmRWUiX — Kevin Powell (@kevin_powell) December 18, 2021

Rest well Legend. Your infectious spirit will be missed. My deepest condolences to his wife Tajiri and his children 🙏🏽. #KangolKid #legend pic.twitter.com/fDOApXjyIk — OLIVIA (@1andonlyOlivia) December 18, 2021

Rest in Power to the Kangol Kid There was a moment when he was the coolest MFer with the best rhymes, and the girls all loved him Kangol Kid was a superstar He gets to be that forever 🙏🏽 — Lateef (@TruthspeakerHQ) December 18, 2021