Unreleased 1999 David Bowie live album due next week

Watch "Drive-In Saturday" (live in Paris 1999) now

Sam Richards

A previously unreleased David Bowie live album, Something In The Air (Live Paris 99), will be released on August 14.

The 15-track live album was recorded live at the Elysée Monmartre, Paris, on October 14, 1999 – the same day Bowie was awarded the Commandeurs of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. It features 12 previously unreleased recordings and three tracks used as B-sides for singles from the Hours… album.

The special set included “Can’t Help Thinking About Me”, first released in 1966 and not performed live in over 30 years; “Word On A Wing” reinstated into the set after an absence of 23 years; “Drive-In Saturday”, which hadn’t been performed since 1974; and Hours… track “Something In The Air”, making its live debut at this performance.

Watch “Drive-In Saturday” below:

Something In The Air (Live Paris 99) will initially be available to stream, with no word on a physical release as yet. Check out the tracklisting below:

Life On Mars? (David Bowie)
Thursday’s Child (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)
Something In The Air (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)
Word On A Wing (David Bowie)
Can’t Help Thinking About Me (David Bowie)
China Girl (David Bowie/Iggy Pop)
Always Crashing In The Same Car (David Bowie)
Survive (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)
Drive-In Saturday (David Bowie)
Changes (David Bowie)
Seven (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)
Repetition (David Bowie)
I Can’t Read (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)
The Pretty Things Are Going To Hell (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)
Rebel Rebel (David Bowie)

