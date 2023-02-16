Uncut’s Wilco CD Crosseyed Strangers comes to vinyl for Record Store Day

Wilco made their long overdue debut as Uncut cover stars on our September 2022 issue. As part of the celebrations, the issue came with a free CD, Crosseyed Strangers – which included alternate studio takes, live tracks and Jeff Tweedy solo cuts taken from the band’s mammoth 20th-anniversary Yankee Hotel Foxtrot box set.

Now a limited edition of 8,000 copies pressed on 140g vinyl is coming on Record Store Day (April 16) courtesy of Nonesuch.

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot won two Grammys recently, for Best Historical Album and in the Album Notes category.

Crosseyed Strangers is the second compilation Wilco have curated for Uncut: our 2019 Wilcovered CD was also released on vinyl for Record Store Day in 2020.

“Revisiting Yankee Hotel Foxtrot has been a collaboration with our audience,” Tweedy told us at the time. “We are a band that likes to make people happy. The tour. The boxset. And now this compilation is all a part of letting everyone in as much as they want to come in. The songs pulled for this release come from a variety of places over the years. Versions that fans have responded well to. If you ever wondered what a time traveling-enabled alternate version of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot would sound like, here’s your chance.”

The tracklisting for the Record Store Day vinyl edition of Crosseyed Strangers is:

Side A

I Am Trying To Break Your Heart (from Together At Last)

Camera (from Alpha Mike Foxtrot: Rare Tracks 1994 – 2014)

Radio Cure (Live at United Palace Theater, NYC 4/19/22)

War On War (Alternate Take)

Jesus, Etc. (Live at United Palace Theater, NYC 4/19/22)

Ashes Of American Flags (From Together At Last)

Side B

Heavy Metal Drummer (Live at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO 7/23/02)

I’m The Man Who Loves You (Alternate Take)

Pot Kettle Black (Live at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO 7/23/02)

Poor Places (Live at United Palace Theater, NYC 4/19/22)

Resverations (Live at United Palace Theater, NYC 4/19/22)

You can browse the full list of Record Store Day releases here.