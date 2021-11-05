U2 explore the power of music on new track “Your Song Saved My Life”

U2 have shared a brand new song called “Your Song Saved My Life” – you can listen to the track in full below.

The band previewed the new single earlier this week when they shared a snippet on their newly opened TikTok account.

Premiered November 3 by BBC Radio 2’s Jo Whiley, “Your Song Saved My Life” is the first new music from U2 since 2019’s “Ahimsa”, which the band collaborated on with “Jai Ho” composer AR Rahman.

Taken from the soundtrack for the upcoming animated sequel SING 2, the film will see U2 frontman Bono make his animated screen debut as reclusive rockstar lion Clay Calloway.

On the track, Bono explores the cathartic power of music. “You know your song saved my life / I don’t sing it just so I can get by/ Won’t you hear me when I tell you darlin’/ I sing it to survive,” he sings.

“Your song saved my life/ The worst and the best days of my life/ I was broken now I’m open your love keeps me alive/ It keeps me alive.”

You can listen to the track below:

The soundtrack for SING 2 is set to be released on December 17 via Illumination, Universal Pictures and Republic Records.

U2‘s discography is now available for TikTok users to soundtrack their posts with following the band’s arrival on the video-sharing platform. You can follow the band’s account here.

This month marks the 30th anniversary of U2’s album Achtung Baby. To celebrate, the band will be unearthing archival footage from some of their performances and tours over the decades for TikTok users.

Meanwhile, U2 have said that they would have no problem with frontman Bono going solo if he ever decided to do so.

Speaking in a recent interview, the band’s bassist Adam Clayton insisted he and the rest of the band would support Bono if he decided to do a solo record.