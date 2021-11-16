U2 announce 30th anniversary edition of Achtung Baby

U2 have announced plans for a 30th anniversary edition of Achtung Baby with a special vinyl release and a mammoth digital boxset.

U2’s seventh album was originally released on November 18, 1991, and the 30th anniversary edition will come as a standard or deluxe vinyl. The editions will be released on November 19, and can be pre-ordered here.

On December 3, the band will also be releasing a 50-track digital boxset of the iconic record that will include remixes and B-sides. 22 of the tracks have never been available digitally before – check out the tracklist below:

Achtung Baby 2021 – Digital Boxset Tracklist:

Achtung Baby

1. “Zoo Station”

2. “Even Better Than The Real Thing”

3. “One”

4. “Until The End Of The World”

5. “Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses”

6. “So Cruel”

7. “The Fly”

8. “Mysterious Ways”

9. “Tryin’ To Throw Your Arms Around The World”

10. “Ultra Violet (Light My Way)”

11. “Acrobat”

12. “Love Is Blindness”

Uber Remixes

1. “Night and Day” (Steel String Remix)

2. “Real Thing” (Perfecto Mix)

3. “Mysterious Ways” (Solar Plexus Extended Club Mix)

4. “Lemon” (Perfecto Mix)

5. “Can’t Help Falling in Love” (Triple Peaks Remix)

6. “Lady with the Spinning Head” (Extended Dance remix)

7. “Real Thing” (V16 Exit Wound Remix)

8. “Mysterious Ways” (Ultimatum Mix)

9. “The Lounge” Fly Mix

10. “Mysterious Ways” (The Perfecto Remix)

11. “One” (Apollo 440 Remix)

Unter Remixes

1. “Mysterious Ways” (Tabla Motown Remix)

2. “Mysterious Ways” (Apollo 440 Magic Hour Remix)

3. “Can’t Help Falling in Love” (Mystery Train Dub)

4. “One” (Apollo 440 Ambient Mix)

5. “Lemon” (Momo’s Reprise)

6. “Salomé” (Zooromancer Remix)

7. “Even Better Than The Real Thing” (Trance Mix)

8. “Numb” (Gimme Some More Dignity Mix)

9. “Mysterious Ways “(Solar Plexus Magic Hour Remix)

10. “Numb” (The Soul Assassins Mix)

11. “Even Better Than The Real Thing” (Apollo 440 Stealth Sonic Remix)

B-Sides And Other Stuff

1. “Lady With The Spinning Head” (UV1)

2. “Blow Your House Down”

3. “Salomé”

4. “Even Better Than The Real Thing” (Single Version)

5. “Satellite Of Love”

6. “Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses” (Temple Bar Remix)

7. “Heaven And Hell”

8. “Oh Berlin”

9. “Near The Island” (Instrumental)

10. “Down All The Days”

11. “Paint It Black”

12. “Fortunate Son”

13. “Alex Descends Into Hell For A Bottle Of Milk / Korova 1”

14. “Where Did It All Go Wrong?”

15. “Everybody Loves A Winner”

16. “Even Better Than The Real Thing” (Fish Out Of Water Remix)

U2 have also teamed up with Berlin-based French artist Thierry Noir for a special one-off installation at the legendary Hansa Studios in Kreuzberg, running from November 19 -26.

Thirty years ago, U2 commissioned Noir to paint a series of Trabant cars, which featured on the Achtung Baby artwork. The installation will feature a newly painted Trabant for 2021, as well as an exclusive mural painted on a section of the Berlin wall. For more information, click here.